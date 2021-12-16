Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 129.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $1,204,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 546,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 141.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.95. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

