Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,566,277,000 after buying an additional 232,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after buying an additional 628,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,218,508,000 after buying an additional 571,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,015,000 after buying an additional 94,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $305.08 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

