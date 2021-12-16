Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 9,268 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after acquiring an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 810,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.