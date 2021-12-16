Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $88.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,533,000 after purchasing an additional 126,115 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after purchasing an additional 238,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

