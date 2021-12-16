ENAGAS S A/ADR to Issue Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2724 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

