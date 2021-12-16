Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 110 ($1.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESP. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) target price on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Empiric Student Property to a hold rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Empiric Student Property alerts:

LON:ESP opened at GBX 83.50 ($1.10) on Wednesday. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 68 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.36). The company has a market cap of £503.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $1.25.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Empiric Student Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empiric Student Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.