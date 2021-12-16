Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

EMR stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.30. 55,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,194. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

