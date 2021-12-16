Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 320 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $341.66 on Thursday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.86 and its 200 day moving average is $345.39. The stock has a market cap of $950.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

