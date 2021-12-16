Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 238,633 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,521,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,716,000 after buying an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,350,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,227,000 after purchasing an additional 780,152 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $28,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.80. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $40.14.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

