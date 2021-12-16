Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 95,368 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 95,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.34% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 908 Devices by 47.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 908 Devices by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $673,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $226,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,800 shares of company stock worth $3,303,974. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASS stock opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 90.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

