Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Hess were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hess by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Shares of HES stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.