Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after acquiring an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,294 shares of company stock worth $7,666,602 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

