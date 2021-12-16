Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 8,481 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 932,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 152.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Paya by 29.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Paya by 7.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 298,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paya by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after acquiring an additional 772,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAYA opened at $6.70 on Thursday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

