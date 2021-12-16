Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 30,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $768,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $999,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,397.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

