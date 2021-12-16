Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total value of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,355,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $541.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $583.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.72. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

