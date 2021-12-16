Emerald Advisers LLC Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $13,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAMF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Jamf by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,388 shares of company stock worth $2,130,891.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

