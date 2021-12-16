Emerald Advisers LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357,566 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.92% of Echo Global Logistics worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECHO stock opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

