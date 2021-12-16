Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $478.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $481.61.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

