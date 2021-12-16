Emera (TSE:EMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.42

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.42 and last traded at C$60.36, with a volume of 160975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. CSFB set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$16.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.28.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

