Elisabeth G. Nash Sells 10,628 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $70.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 37.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

