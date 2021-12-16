Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $275.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.