Electrum Dark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $10,037.94 and approximately $84.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00088555 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

