EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of EJF Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in EJF Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in EJF Acquisition by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in EJF Acquisition by 54.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 1,146,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 405,555 shares during the last quarter.

EJFAU stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

