EFFORCE (WOZX) Achieves Market Cap of $41.21 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $41.21 million and $1.39 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.00207495 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

