Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $119.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $1,220,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Amundi acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,011,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,374.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,814,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.