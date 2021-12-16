Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EC. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

EC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 743,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,146. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 288.6% in the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 138.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 449,292 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 120.3% during the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 567,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 309,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

