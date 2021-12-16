Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

