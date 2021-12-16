East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

EWBC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,010. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $58,936,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after purchasing an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.