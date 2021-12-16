Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13. 638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $955.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

