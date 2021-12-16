Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 341,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynex Capital (DX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.