Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Shares of DX opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

