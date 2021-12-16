Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by 23.2% over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.
Shares of DX opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 201,126 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,588,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.