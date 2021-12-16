Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,873 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $8.30 on Thursday, hitting $557.18. 61,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,956. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $508.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

