Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,662 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 74,614 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 119,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 64,937 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 210,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 908,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the period.

TAIL traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 306,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

