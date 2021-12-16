Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,645,000 after buying an additional 82,917 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,787,000 after buying an additional 2,186,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,422,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,683,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,261,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,684,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $129.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,909. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $128.05 and a twelve month high of $133.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

