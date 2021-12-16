Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $12.56 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after buying an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after buying an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after buying an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,280. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

