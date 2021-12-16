Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $190.94 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

