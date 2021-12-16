DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

