Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.06. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.58.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

