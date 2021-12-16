Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $26.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NAPA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE NAPA opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. On average, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,178,182 shares of company stock worth $239,211,308 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $384,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

