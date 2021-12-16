DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

