DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

NYSE DTM opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

