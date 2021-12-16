DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSDVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DSV Panalpina A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

