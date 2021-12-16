DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 291.0 days.

Shares of DSDVF opened at $221.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.55 and a 200 day moving average of $241.38. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $271.31.

DSDVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

