DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.50.

NYSE DASH opened at $156.24 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.61. The stock has a market cap of $53.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.28.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,718,536 shares of company stock worth $2,169,767,989. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,841,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,130,000 after buying an additional 207,779 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

