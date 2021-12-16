DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the November 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,092.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on DLocal from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

NASDAQ DLO traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $33.96. 9,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.