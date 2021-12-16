Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

DSTZF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. Distell Group has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Distell Group Company Profile

Distell Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, market, and distribution of alcoholic beverages and other ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: South Africa, BLNS, Rest of Africa, International, and Corporate. The International segment includes Asia Pacific, Taiwan, North America, Latin America, and Travel Retail.

