Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 832,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,440,616 shares.The stock last traded at $130.31 and had previously closed at $135.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day moving average is $118.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $225,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

