Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $128.70 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

