Dillon & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

