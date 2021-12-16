DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Trading Down 6.2%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.16 and last traded at $75.58. Approximately 35,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,551,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.55.

DOCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.31, for a total transaction of $7,320,672.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,055,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

